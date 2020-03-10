HC order on Sukhna Lake: Administration yet to get exact number of properties to be affected

An overview of Kansal village. (File photo) An overview of Kansal village. (File photo)

The district administration continued doing the survey in Kansal and adjoining areas to identify the properties which would be affected with Punjab and Haryana High Court ruling on the Sukhna Lake. The administration, however, said that Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amrinder Singh had chaired a meeting and asked his legal team to look into the legal options. Speaking to Chandigarh Newsline, the officiating Deputy Commissioner (DC) Ashika Jain said that they were making the announcements so that no new construction could come up in the catchment area.

“The CM had chaired a high level meeting, we are doing our work, but the report to identify the properties which could be affected is not prepared yet,” she said.

When asked that how many properties were identified yet, she said that since the survey was going on and the exact number of properties could not revealed at this point.

The officials of Nayagaon Notified Area Committee (NAC) had surveyed the catchment area and the properties which could be affected are between 1700 to 2000.

The residents of the area had also gathered on Sunday as a mark of the protest against the court’s orders.

