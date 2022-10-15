scorecardresearch
HC stays operation of order of Punjab to conduct audit of gram panchayat

The Punjab and Haryana High Court (File)

The Punjab and Haryana High Court (HC) stayed the operation of the order of the Punjab Government vide which a retired officer has been appointed to conduct the audit of the Gram Panchayat Mandvi, Sangrur.

The petitioner, Gram Panchayat Mandvi, Sangrur, submitted through counsel Manish Kumar Singla that audit of accounts of gram panchayats is governed by Section 97 of the Punjab Panchayati Raj Act, 1994. The state government has the jurisdiction to depute the prescribed authority for carrying out such audits. The prescribed authority is examiner of local fund and accounts.

This is also evident from the communication dated October 11, 2021, whereby audit of the accounts of the petitioner was directed to be conducted for the year 2019-2020 and 2020-2021. Thus, order dated September 23, 2022, issued by the director, Rural Development and Panchayat Department, Punjab, is without jurisdiction.

The Bench of Justice Sudhir Mittal after hearing the matter, issued notice to Punjab and others for May 3, 2023. “Meanwhile, operation of order dated September 23, 2022 shall remain stayed,” read the HC order.

