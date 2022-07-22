HC notice to UT Admin over plea seeking action against two policemen, one Home Guard

The Punjab and Haryana High Court has issued a notice to the Chandigarh Administration over a plea seeking registration of an FIR and action against whoever is responsible for the death of a Manimajra resident in 2018.

The petitioner, Laxman (son of the deceased), sought registration of an FIR against two policemen and a Home Guard of IT Park Police Station, and also handing over of the probe to CBI, besides seeking a compensation of Rs 50 lakh for his family.

The petitioner, through his counsel, contented before the court that his father Sukh Raj was initially beaten up at their home and later taken to police station by the policemen in July 2018.

Laxman and his neighbours later went to police station, where they found the father lying unconscious. Later after being brought back home, Sukh Raj passed away.

The family later approached the police but only a DDR was registered and the police did not register a criminal case.

As per the petitioner, they were threatened by the policemen and later, they approached the administration with a complaint and a sub divisional magistrate probe was ordered. However, no action has been taken against the guilty.

The Bench of Justice Rajbir Sehrawat, after hearing the matter, issued notice to the Chandigarh Administration and listed the matter for further hearing on January 31, 2023.