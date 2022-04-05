HC notice to state over lack of animal welfare society in Mohali

The Punjab and Haryana High Court issued a notice to the State of Punjab and others over a petition alleging failure of the authorities to establish Society for Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA) in Mohali. The notice was also issued for not allocating adequate land to construct infirmaries and animal shelters as per the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Rules, 2001. Taking up the petition filed by Mowgli Aid Animal Welfare Society through counsel Anurag Chopra, Justice Raj Mohan Singh issued notice for May 16, 2022 and directed the authorities to bring on record the present status of SPCA in Mohali.

Among other things, it was contended in the petition that the state authorities had not established an SPCA or deploy a full time veterinary doctor and other staff to the same for the effective running and maintenance of such a shelter.

Further, the petition alleged that about 20 years have lapsed since the issuance of the Rules, yet the same has not been followed or implemented by the Government of Punjab and local authorities.