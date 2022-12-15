scorecardresearch
Thursday, Dec 15, 2022

HC notice to Punjab over plea seeking directions to PPSC to conduct exam

There was cheating at the exam centres and all the said exams have been conducted under the supervision of respondent PPSC.

The Punjab and Haryana High Court has issued a notice to the state of Punjab over a petition seeking directions to the Punjab Public Service Commission (PPSC) to conduct exam for the post of Deputy District Attorney (DDA) after concluding investigation in the paper scams.

The petition has been filed by Harpreet Singh and others through advocate Pardhuman Garg. The petitioner’s counsel submitted that the Punjab Public Service Commission had issued an advertisement for 41 posts of Deputy District Attorney (Group A) in the department of Home Affairs and Justice, and in pursuance of the advertisement, the petitioners being the eligible candidates have filed the application for the said forms. The grievance of the petitioners is that the respondent PPSC has conducted a number of recruitment exams, including co-operative societies Inspector and naib tehsildar.

However, the said exams have come under the scanner of investigating agency and the High Court because there were manipulations, tampering and leakage of question papers. There was cheating at the exam centres and all the said exams have been conducted under the supervision of respondent PPSC.

Now the respondent PPSC has fixed December 18, 2022, for conducting the present exam, which is Deputy District Attorney (Group A) and the said exam is going to be conducted during the time when the investigation of the earlier paper scams Naib Tehsildar and cooperative societies inspector is going on and nothing has been changed by the respondent PPSC.

That there is a great apprehension in the minds of the petitioners and the other aspirants that if the exam of deputy district attorney is conducted on December 18, then there will again be manipulation, leakage and tampering of the exam because neither the investigation in the ongoing paper scams has been completed nor the PPSC has made any change in the exam-conducting authorities in order to ensure fair and transparent exam. After hearing the matter, the HC issued a notice to the state for December 15.

