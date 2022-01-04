HC notice to Punjab over plea challenging NPS imposition

The Punjab and Haryana High Court has issued a notice to Punjab over a petition challenging the imposition of New Pension Scheme (NPS) and claiming the entitlement of Old Pension Scheme under Punjab Civil Services Rules.

The petition has been filed by Darshan Kumar Singla and other accountants working in the Punjab State Warehousing Corporation (PSWC) through counsel Ranjivan Singh, contending that they were initially appointed on contractual basis during 1998-2000 and were regularised in February 2011. Upon being regularised, the petitioners represented the corporation-authorities for the entitlement Old Pension Scheme by way of allotment of GPF Account Numbers. However, they were subjected to the imposition of New Pension Scheme in June 2019 by way of issuing PRAN (Permanent Retirement Account Numbers) as was formulated by the government for the employees recruited on or after January 1, 2004.

Relying upon the judgment as passed by the Punjab and Haryana High Court in Harbans Lal’s case as upheld by the Supreme Court, the counsel submitted that the employees appointed prior to January 1, 2004 on contract, work-charge, daily wage or ad-hoc basis and are merely regularised in terms of the state’s policy are entitled for the Old Pension Scheme in view of the provisions of Punjab Civil Services Rules.

The bench of Justice Alka Sarin has now issued notice to Punjab Secretaries of Finance and Agriculture besides Managing Director, PSWC for February 22, 2022.