HC notice to Punjab over plea by CBSE-affiliated schools over mandatory NCERT, CISCE approved text books

The bench of Justice Sudhir Mittal, after hearing the matter, issued notice to the State of Punjab for July 9, and directed, “Meanwhile, no coercive steps shall be taken against members of the petitioner.” (File Photo)

The Punjab and Haryana High Court have issued notice to the State of Punjab over an application by CBSE Affiliated Schools Association, challenging the order of the Punjab Government, making mandatory upon the private unaided schools to prescribe only NCERT and CISCE approved text books.

The petitioner, CBSE Affiliated Schools Association through its counsel, Senior Advocate Puneet Bali, contended that “members of the petitioner are being forced to prescribe only NCERT and CISCE approved text books under the threat of withdrawal of recognition/NOC, which is totally illegal and high-handed.”

It was further argued that the Director Public Instructions has no locus in the matter of prescription of text books and the instructions of CBSE are to the contrary. The session is in progress and students are likely to suffer in case the threat of withdrawal of recognition/NOC is carried out, it said.

The bench of Justice Sudhir Mittal, after hearing the matter, issued notice to the State of Punjab for July 9, and directed, “Meanwhile, no coercive steps shall be taken against members of the petitioner.”