HC notice to Punjab, others over petition by 11 councillors of Jaiton municipality

The bench of Justice Ajay Tewari and Justice Rajesh Bhardwaj, have also asked the Faridkot convener-cum-Additional Deputy Commissioner Gurjeet Singh to file his personal affidavit over the petition on the next date of hearing scheduled for May 19.

The Punjab and Haryana High Court has issued a notice to the state government and the Cabinet Minister of Food and Supply of Punjab, Bharat Bhushan Ashu, over a petition filed by 11 municipal councillors of Jaiton municipality seeking to set aside the proceedings of the election meeting dated May 7, with regard to the election of president and vice President.

The bench of Justice Ajay Tewari and Justice Rajesh Bhardwaj, have also asked the Faridkot convener-cum-Additional Deputy Commissioner Gurjeet Singh to file his personal affidavit over the petition on the next date of hearing scheduled for May 19.

The petitioners counsel submitted that the elections for Jaiton municipality for 17 wards were held on February 7 and the result was declared on February 14. In all, 17 municipal councilors were declared elected, including the petitioners who fought the elections on party symbols and as independent candidates.

The petitioners Suman Devi and 10 others, through counsel Advocate Krishan Singh Dadwal and Naresh Kumar, have contended that the convener after opening an envelope from Ashu, allegedly declared respondent Surjeet Singh Baba and Jatinder Kumar Bansal as the president and the vice president, despite the fact that the petitioners were having majority. And the entire process was carried out without following the procedure contemplated under the Punjab Municipal Act.