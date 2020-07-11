HC notice to Punjab govt on withdrawal of pay protection clause

The division bench of Justices S Muralidhar and Avneesh Jhingan in an order passed on Thursday asked the state to file a reply within 4 weeks and listed the case for next hearing on September 9. The division bench of Justices S Muralidhar and Avneesh Jhingan in an order passed on Thursday asked the state to file a reply within 4 weeks and listed the case for next hearing on September 9.

The Punjab and Haryana High Court has issued a notice to the Punjab government in a petition challenging the withdrawal of pay protection granted to those employees shifting to government departments from its boards or corporations.

Due to the retrospective implementation of the amendment, the employees who availed the benefit under the service rule have been issued notices by the government regarding the salary.

The order was passed in a petition filed by Ayush Goyal through his counsel Sarthak Gupta. Goyal shifted from PSPCL to PWD Department in 2012.

The new service was governed by Rule 4.4 of the Punjab Civil Services Rules and the initial pay was set as same as drawn earlier from PSPCL.

However, Goyal in 2019 received a notice informing him that the benefit of pay protection has been withdrawn and was subsequently informed that an amendment was made in March 2019 to the Rule 4.4 has been amended with retrospective implementation from November 22, 2005. In June 2020, Goyal’s salary was re-fixed.

