HC notice to IPS officer and two others over Sumedh Saini plea

The Punjab and Haryana High Court Friday issued notices to IPS officer BK Uppal and two others over a petition filed by former Punjab DGP Sumedh Singh Saini seeking initiation of contempt of court proceedings against vigilance bureau officers for illegally detaining him in violation of high court orders.

Saini, through his counsel, Advocate SPS Sidhu, has alleged that it was political agenda of the state government to arrest and humiliate him to gain political mileage in the forthcoming assembly elections in Punjab.

Saini submitted that his 30-hour detention by the vigilance bureau had already been held illegal by Justice Arun Kumar Tyagi while allowing a habeas corpus petition filed by his wife Shobha.

“The petitioner remained in illegal custody of Harvinder Pal Singh, investigating officer in two FIRs registered against him, from 8.08 pm on August 18 to 2 am on August 20, which took more than 30 hours. He was released on the basis of the order passed by the Punjab and Haryana High Court on August 20 at 2 am. It was a political agenda of the state government to arrest and humiliate Sumedh Saini in order to gain political mileage in the forthcoming assembly elections in Punjab,” the petition mentioned.

It was further added that all the contemnors were in knowledge of the orders passed by the high court, granting protection from arrest to Saini and willfully, consciously, deliberately and knowingly violated the same as was clear from the facts and circumstances. They were as such liable to be proceeded against under the provisions of the Contempt of Court Act and suitably punished for the same.