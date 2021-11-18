HC notice to inspector who arrested realtor Ram Lal Chaudhary for cheating

The Punjab and Haryana High Court has issued notice to a Chandigarh Police Inspector, Narinder Patiyal, over a contempt petition filed by property dealer Ram Lal Chaudhary, who was arrested in an alleged cheating case of Rs 5 crores. He was arrested on November 12.

Chaudhary has contended before the high court that he was picked up by the police illegally in violation of the the Supreme Court guidelines which mandates that a notice under section 41A must be issued for offences in which there is punishment up to seven years, and that he has been falsely implicated in the case. Chaudhary, was arrested on the complaint of Atulya Sharma of Gurugram, who said that he had been duped by Chaudhary, on the pretext of investment in real estate. Chaudhary, a resident of Sector 46, was arrested from his office in Sector 34.

Chaudhary’s counsel, advocate Navkiran Singh, also argued that the guidelines issued by the Supreme Court, wherein for a case pertaining to commercial/monetary transactions, a preliminary enquiry should have been conducted.

It was also argued that there was an undue delay of five years in the lodging of complaint, which again warrants a preliminary enquiry, and Chaudhary was picked up from his office and illegally detained by the police without any notice. It was also argued that Chaudhary was picked up even before an FIR was registered.

Chaudhary’s son Rahul sent an email about his father’s ‘illegal detention’ by SHO PS 31, Patiyal, a constable of PS 34, along with five to six other policemen. Thereafter, Rahul tried to looked for Chaudhary in PS Sectors 31 and 34 but could not find him.

Later, an application signed by Rahul was sent to the DGP praying to take action against Inspector Patiyal and others. An application was then moved before the district court to know the FIR and grounds of arrest, to which the police replied that Chaudhary has been arrested in PS 34, under sections 420 and 120B of the IPC.

The Bench of Justice Harinder Singh Sidhu issued notice to the UT Police Inspector Narinder Patiyal. The matter is now scheduled for hearing on December 20.

Chaudhary booked in another duping case

Meanwhile, Ram Lal Chaudhary has been booked in another cheating case by the Chandigarh Police. Chaudhary has been booked for duping a retired District Revenue Officer of Rs 6 crores.

A case has been registered at Sector 34 police station. As per sources, the complainant had alleged to the police that Chaudhary assured him help in an ongoing vigilance inquiry against him.

The complainant paid Rs 6 crore to the accused in installments, however, complainant later realised that he has been duped.