Friday, Jan 13, 2023

HC notice to Haryana over sports job appointment plea

The petitioner is claiming parity with Deepak Malik, who was a member of the same cricket team and has been appointed as junior coach (sports).

The petitioner in the case is Rambir Singh who was a member of the Indian World Cup Blind Cricket Team.

The Punjab and Haryana High Court has issued a notice to the Haryana government over a petition filed by a sportsperson from Haryana seeking appointment as junior coach (sports) under the terms of the Haryana Outstanding Sports Persons (Recruitment and Conditions of Service) Rules, 2018.

Advocate Himanshu Arora, counsel for the petitioner, submitted that vide application dated February 11, 2020, the petitioner had applied for a job under the Haryana Outstanding Sports Persons (Recruitment and Conditions of Service) Rules, 2018. However, his application for junior coach (sports) was kept pending and vide intimation dated April 1, 2021, the petitioner was informed that as fresh rules have come into force with effect from 2021, he needs to apply again thereunder.

First published on: 14-01-2023 at 04:09 IST
