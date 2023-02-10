scorecardresearch
Thursday, Feb 09, 2023
HC notice to Haryana over plea challenging appointment of Panchkula edu dept official

The Bench of Justice Harnaresh Singh Gill, after hearing the matter, issued notice of motion to state of Haryana and others.

On the request of state counsel, the HC adjourned the matter for March 27, 2023. (Express Photo)

The Punjab and Haryana High Court has issued notice to the state of Haryana over a petition challenging the appointment of Nand Kishore Verma, employed as an Assistant Director (Academic) in the Department of School Education at Panchkula.

The petitioner in the case, Anil Sharma, through counsels, Senior Advocate Anand Chhibbar, with Shikhar Sarin, contended that a perusal of the impugned order dated April 27, 2022, shows that the same was to be implemented, subject to ex-post facto approval of the council of ministers. But to date, no such approval has been obtained by state of Haryana and Nand Kishore Verma, was working on the aforesaid post.

RS Budhwar, Additional Advocate General of Haryana, accepted the notice on behalf of respondents, and sought time to file the reply.

On the request of state counsel, the HC adjourned the matter for March 27, 2023.

