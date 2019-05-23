HC notice to Haryana over implementation of school bus safety policy

THE PUNJAB and Haryana High Court on Wednesday issued a notice to the Haryana government on a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) seeking effective implementation of the Haryana Surakshit School Vahan policy.

Advertising

The plea alleged that the authorities don’t carry out effective inspection of school buses, due to which various accidents have occurred across the state in the recent past.

The PIL, filed by Bal Kranti Trust through its chairman Sushil Verma, also sought action against the authorities including the transport commissioner and the Haryana State Commission of Protection of Child Rights for their “failure to carry out regular inspections of school vehicles”.

The PIL also sought proper investigation into an FIR registered in March at Panipat where a minor student died after he fell through a hole in the floor of a school bus.

Advertising

The plea also said that another student was injured in a school bus in Kurukshetra in April due to rash and negligent driving, adding there was no attendant on board the vehicle.

“The accused in both cases be booked under relevant provisions of IPC and compensation be awarded to the aggrieved family as they are unable to reach this court,” the plea said, adding that the amount be recovered from the officials.