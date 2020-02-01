HC notice to Chandigarh Police on plea seeking probe into police refusal to file FIR

The Punjab and Haryana High Court. (Express Archive) The Punjab and Haryana High Court. (Express Archive)

The Punjab and Haryana High Court Friday issued a notice to the Chandigarh Police in a petition alleging that the complainants in a case are being pressurized to reach a compromise instead of registration of an FIR in the matter due to allegations of involvement of a constable in it.

The matter pertains to an alleged assault on a 24-year-old man in a Kajheri hotel in November last year in presence of the police official.

Seeking an investigation into the alleged pressure and harassment, the petition has sought disciplinary action against the police officers of Sector 61, Police Post for not initiating the proceedings in the case in an attempt to protect the police officer in question.

The petition filed by Suresh Kumar and his son Karan Kumar through their counsel H P S Rahi contends that a representation has already been made to the police for registration of an FIR against the constable and staff of the hotel, who are alleged to have involved in the assault on Karan, but no case has been registered till date.

As per the details, Karan Kumar was allegedly beaten up at the hotel in Kajheri by at least 5-6 persons including the hotel staff on November 11, 2019. The petition alleges the police constable was present there as part of the conspiracy and had also snatched Karan Kumar’s phone.

“During one full week, no policeman even came to take the statement of Karan Kumar. He was not in a position to speak as he had a fracture in the jaw also but no policeman has come to check this fact or take medical opinion,” the petition read.

It added that Suresh Kumar and Karan Kumar also went to the police post Sector 61 later but nothing was done except being told that the matter should be compromised.

The petition alleges that CCTV footage of the hotel where the assault took place has been destroyed in connivance with the police officials.

“It is pertinent to mention here that the Supreme Court has categorically held in Lalita Kumari’s case that registration of FIR is mandatory under Section 154 of the Code if the information discloses commission of a cognizable offense…” the petition read.

