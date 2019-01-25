Punjab and Haryana HC issues notice to Centre, UT, MC over plastic ban

Toggle Menu
The notice was issued based on a petition seeking immediate ban on the sale of polythene bags and single-use plastic cutlery.

Seeking directions for an aggressive campaign among residents on the harmful effects of the items, NGO Yuvsatta, in its public interest litigation said that around 450 MT of solid waste is generated every day in Chandigarh and despite a ban on the sale of plastic bags, they are still being used. (File photo)

The Punjab and Haryana High Court on Thursday issued notice to the Union government, Chandigarh Administration and municipal corporation on a petition seeking immediate ban on the sale of polythene bags and single-use plastic cutlery.

Seeking directions for an aggressive campaign among residents on the harmful effects of the items, NGO Yuvsatta, in its public interest litigation said that around 450 MT of solid waste is generated every day in Chandigarh and despite a ban on the sale of plastic bags, they are still being used.

“Considering its impact on public health, the non-action on the part of authorities is not only illegal and unreasonable but also unconstitutional,” the PIL said.

The PIL also sought directions to make amendments in the existing rules to make violators pay heavy penalities for the sale, distribution and use of the plastic or polythene bags and singe-use plastic or thermocol/stryofoam cutlery. The petition also said the dumping site at Daddumajra was overflowing with waste.

