HC notice to Centre, states to relook at powers of termination of pregnancy Act

The bench of Justice Rajbir Sehrawat, has issued notices for August 10, 2020. The petitioner woman has been directed to appear before the Medical Board of PGIMER, Chandigarh for medical assessment. (Representational) The bench of Justice Rajbir Sehrawat, has issued notices for August 10, 2020. The petitioner woman has been directed to appear before the Medical Board of PGIMER, Chandigarh for medical assessment. (Representational)

The Punjab and Haryana High Court has issued notice to Centre, states of Punjab, Haryana and UT Chandigarh, seeking assistance to relook at the provisions on Medical Termination and Pregnancy Act, 1971. The court issued notices while taking up a petition seeking termination of pregnancy. In the case, PGIMER too has been told to furnish the report regarding health and medical status of the foetus and risk to the life of the woman.

The bench of Justice Rajbir Sehrawat, has issued notices for August 10, 2020. The petitioner woman has been directed to appear before the Medical Board of PGIMER, Chandigarh for medical assessment.

On the repeated petitions being filed at the HC seeking directions for termination of pregnancy, the bench said that reasons given by the medical professionals for not terminating the pregnancy even in extreme cases has been that the Medical Termination and Pregnancy Act, 1971 prohibits the termination of pregnancy after a period of 20 weeks.

“…If the provision happens to be in violation of the fundamental rights of the would-be mother/woman, then such a provision cannot exist on the statute book…,” held the bench in its order.

The bench then issued notices to consider relooking at the powers of the provisions of this Act.

on Medical Termination and Pregnancy Act, 1971. The court issued notices while taking up a petition seeking termination of pregnancy. In the case, PGIMER too has been told to furnish the report regarding health and medical status of the foetus and risk to the life of the woman.

The bench of Justice Rajbir Sehrawat, has issued notices for August 10, 2020. The petitioner woman has been directed to appear before the Medical Board of PGIMER, Chandigarh for medical assessment.

On the repeated petitions being filed at the HC seeking directions for termination of pregnancy, the bench said that reasons given by the medical professionals for not terminating the pregnancy even in extreme cases has been that the Medical Termination and Pregnancy Act, 1971 prohibits the termination of pregnancy after a period of 20 weeks.

“…If the provision happens to be in violation of the fundamental rights of the would-be mother/woman, then such a provision cannot exist on the statute book…,” held the bench in its order.

The bench then issued notices to consider relooking at the powers of the provisions of this Act.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App.