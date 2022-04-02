HC notice to ASG on steps taken on CAT matter

By: Express News Service | Chandigarh |
April 2, 2022 4:43:28 am
The Punjab and Haryana High Court has issued a notice to the Additional Solicitor General, Government of India, to assist the High Court on what steps the Union of India proposes to take to resolve the crisis of unavailability of administrative member in the Central Administrative Tribunal (CAT), Chandigarh bench.
The HC issued the notice to the Additional Solicitor General over the petition filed by Boota Singh, whose application filed before the Central Administrative Tribunal, Chandigarh Bench, is being delayed due to unavailability of administrative member.
