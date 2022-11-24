HC issues notice to Punjab over plea against suspension of PDS licence

The Punjab and Haryana High Court has issued a notice to the Punjab government over a petition filed by a depot holder seeking to quash an order dated October 27, 2022, passed by district controller, food, civil supplies and consumer affairs, Sangrur, whereby the licence of the petitioner for sale of essential commodities under the public distribution system (PDS) was suspended.

The petitioner in the case is Lal Singh.

The petitioner’s counsel, Amarbir S Shergill, has contended that vide order dated August 16, 2022, the licence of the petitioner for selling essential commodities under PDS was suspended without following the principles of natural justice.

A show cause notice was allegedly issued on August 26, 2022, after passing of the impugned order. Faced with the situation, the district controller, food, civil supplies and consumer affairs, Sangrur, vide order dated October 6, 2022, recalled the order of suspension and restored the licence of the petitioner. Thereafter, vide order dated October 27, 2022, again an order of suspension of licence was passed without following the principles of natural justice.

A bench of Justice Raj Mohan Singh, after hearing the plea, issued a notice to the Punjab government returnable on November 24, 2022. For the uninitiated, principles of natural justice mean the aggrieved party should be given a fair opportunity to express his point of view to defend himself. Also, the decision should be given in a free and fair manner.