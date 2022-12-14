scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Dec 14, 2022

Punjab and Haryana HC moved against Centre’s decision to privatise Chandigarh Electricity Department

The Punjab and Haryana High Court will hear the matter, regarding privatisation of the Electricity Wing of the Engineering Department of Chandigarh, in May next year.

The petitioner contended that the move to privatise completely smacks of ulterior motives and profiteering at the cost of public, especially when Chandigarh has the lowest tariff compared to other states and still churning profits of Rs 115 crore approximately annually. (File)

A group of residents of Chandigarh under the banner of Federation of Sectors Welfare Association, Chandigarh (FOSWAC) has moved the Punjab and Haryana High Court seeking to quash the decision of the central government to privatise the functions of the Electricity Wing of the Engineering Department of Chandigarh. The Public Interest Litigation (PIL) filed on Monday is scheduled to come up for hearing on May 30, next year.

The petitioners through counsel, Dhiraj Chawla, contended that their grievance is against the privatisation of Chandigarh Electricity Department by selling its 100 percent stake. The FOSWAC has sought to quash the government decision dated May 12, 2020, of the Union (Ministry of Power & Renewable Energy) to privatise the functions of Electricity Wing of the Engineering Department of Chandigarh (which is Distribution and Supply) by selling off its stake to the extent of 100 per cent by way of inviting bids to a private operator. The petitioner has stated that the move is contrary to the provisions of the Electricity Act, 2003 without inviting objections from the Chandigarh residents who have to ultimately pay the energy charges to a private entity and obviously much more than the present state owned energy provider.

More from Chandigarh

The petitioner contended that the move to privatise completely smacks of ulterior motives and profiteering at the cost of public, especially when Chandigarh has the lowest tariff compared to other states and still churning profits of Rs 115 crore approximately annually. The department is being privatised “only to favour their blue eyed person for extraneous reasons”, the FOSWAC stated in the PIL.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Delhi Confidential: On steady rise in mentions before Supreme Court, CJI ...Premium
Delhi Confidential: On steady rise in mentions before Supreme Court, CJI ...
From village in Madhya Pradesh, weapons find their way to Punjab, other s...Premium
From village in Madhya Pradesh, weapons find their way to Punjab, other s...
G20 Sherpa Amitabh Kant: Will adopt action oriented, decisive, forward-lo...Premium
G20 Sherpa Amitabh Kant: Will adopt action oriented, decisive, forward-lo...
Understanding the fusion energy breakthrough announced by US scientistsPremium
Understanding the fusion energy breakthrough announced by US scientists

First published on: 14-12-2022 at 01:09:48 pm
Next Story

Bombay HC continues interim stay on Shinde govt’s orders suspending works initiated by MVA regime in rural areas

Health Specials | Doctors and experts tell you what is good for your body, mind and soul
Click Here
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

ie-banner

ie-banner

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Dec 14: Latest News
Advertisement
close