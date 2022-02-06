HC lawyer cheated of Rs 3 lakh in lieu of being appointed as Additional Advocate General

A YAMUNANAGAR-BASED couple has been booked by the police for allegedly duping a practicing advocate at the Punjab and Haryana High Court of Rs 3 lakh by promising him to be appointed as an Additional Advocate General (AAG), Haryana.

Police said the complainant, Advocate Anoop Bajwa, had paid the money to the couple — identified as Rajwinder Singh Virk, a resident of Omaxe City near Mehlanwali, Jagadhri, in Yamunanagar, and his wife — near Sector 3.

Investigators claimed that the lawyer in his complaint had told the police that the couple had promised to arrange a AAG job in Haryana way back in 2019 in lieu of a certain sum of money. Later, neither was the advocate appointed as the AAG nor did the couple return the money back to him.

“The couple had demanded Rs 10 lakh from Bajwa. Of this, Rs 3 lakh was paid in advance and Rs 7 lakh was to be paid after the advocate got the job. Bajwa’s name, however, did not appear on the list.

Subsequently, the couple stopped interacting with Bajwa and stopped taking his calls. The Advocate then complained to senior police officers and the case was marked to Sector 3 police station. The matter was sent for legal opinion after thorough investigation”, a police officer said.

An FIR was registered and a case was registered under Section 406 and 420 of IPC.

The number of cases of people being cheated in lieu of government jobs have seen a massive increase in the last few months in Chandigarh.

An Ambala resident, Satinder Kumar, had on Friday had been booked for cheating Rs 50.5 lakh from many people after promising them Haryana government jobs.

Similarly, police had booked an Ambala resident for pretending to be the PA of a former Officer on Special Duty (OSD) to Haryana Chief Minister and allegedly cheated around Rs 40.50 lakh from three people on the pretext of waving heavy royalties against a construction company and arranging Haryana government jobs for them.

The accused, identified as Satinder Kumar, 35, a resident of Barada in Ambala, used to interact with the victims at the Haryana MLA Hostel in Sector 3. Sources said the OSD to whom accused Satinder Kumar claimed to the PA of is now attached with the Haryana Labour Bureau and had no inkling about the cheating and had nothing to do with it.

Police said efforts are on to trace Surinder Kumar, who has residences in Sector 18 and Mohali.According to the police, two FIRs were registered against Satinder on the complaints of Advocate, Ravinder Singh Dhull, and a retired Private Secretary of Haryana Civil Secretariat, Mahendar Singh Narwal of Panchkula.