HC junks plea on tuition fee, says parents can approach schools

The Chandigarh Administration on May 18 had permitted the schools to collect the tuition fees on a monthly basis and fixed the 15th day of every month as the last date.(File) The Chandigarh Administration on May 18 had permitted the schools to collect the tuition fees on a monthly basis and fixed the 15th day of every month as the last date.(File)

Declining to entertain a PIL challenging the UT Administration decision to allow schools to collect the tuition fee, the Punjab and Haryana High Court on Tuesday said the authorities have already given specific directions that no private schools will take any coercive steps of de-registration against the students on account of non-payment of fees.

The court said the UT has also granted liberty to the aggrieved parents to approach the school concerned for a relaxation or extension of time to deposit the fee.

“The petition is accordingly disposed of by granting liberty to the individual parents and students, if so aggrieved, to approach the concerned schools and thereafter the Grievance Redressal Committee in case of individual hardship on the basis of the facts available in that particular case,” read the order passed by a division bench of Chief Justice Ravi Shanker Jha and Justice Arun Palli, adding that adequate arrangement has already been made for accommodating those unable to deposit the fee on the last date.

The Chandigarh Administration on May 18 had permitted the schools to collect the tuition fees on a monthly basis and fixed the 15th day of every month as the last date. In the same order, the parents facing adverse financial circumstances were asked to approach the schools for relaxation, with further directions that neither the name of the student is allowed to be struck off nor they are to be deprived of online teaching during the lockdown period.

The fee for April and May months was to be deposited by May 31, as per the UT order.

Advocate Pankaj Chandgothia had challenged the order on the grounds that the order is against the interests of the parents and students facing difficulty in depositing the fee on account of the pandemic.

However, UT Senior Standing Counsel Pankaj Jain argued that several reliefs have also been granted to the parents in case they are unable to pay with further protection from de-registration of the students in case of non-payment of fee, adding that a Grievance Redressal Authority has also been formed in this regard.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd