HC junks plea challenging removal of power lines from over NH in Haryana

The Punjab and Haryana High Court has dismissed a plea that challenged the removal of power lines over a National Highway after finding material evidence that some facts had been withheld by the petitioner.

The petitioner, one Nanbai of Mauri village of Charkhi Dadri, had challenged the shifting of the 132 KV power lines over NH 152-D by NHAI (National Highways Authority of India).

The NHAI in its reply by project director, KM Sharma, filed through counsel Advocate Abhilaksh Gaind, contended that under the Bharat Mala Project, a project of national importance — namely Trans-Haryana Green Field Project (NH-152D) — was being constructed. Multiple power lines, which were falling inside the alignment of the project, hence needed to be shifted, including the one on the Dadri-Makrani-Bahu stretch. It was contended that the petitioner was trying to delay a high-priority project of national importance, and in view of Section 20-A of the Specific Relief Act, no injunction could be granted in a case involving an infrastructural project of national importance.

Representing NHAI, Advocate Abhilaksh Gaind, along with advocate Rakesh Roy, further contended that the petitioner had suppressed material facts. In fact, she had filed a civil suit, which was still pending, and even, the prayer for grant of interim injunction had been rejected then. However, this fact was neither pleaded nor brought to the notice of the High Court by the petitioner.

It was also contended by the counsel for NHAI that the infrastructural projects of national importance cannot be put into question in the context of conflicting private interests, and projects of public and national importance must override individualistic and private concerns.

After hearing the parties, the Bench of Justice Raj Mohan Singh said, “the petitioner cannot avail two parallel remedies at one point of time. She has already availed the alternative remedy of filing civil writ…and thereafter cannot turn around to say that the remedy availed of in the form of that civil suit is not efficacious or effective. Till date, that suit has not been withdrawn”.

Justice Raj Mohan Singh while dismissing the plea added that, “The person who has not come to the court with clean hands does not deserve any equitable relief. Fraud vitiates all solemn acts and has no equities in law. The person committing fraud can be thrown out at any stage of litigation.”