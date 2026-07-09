High Court junks plea challenging Haryana move to modify UGC norms to recruit 123 Assistant Professor

Dismissing the petition filed the court observed that 'it is the prerogative of the employer to recruit the best available talent and not merely those who satisfy the base minimum'

Written by: Jagpreet Singh Sandhu
5 min readChandigarhUpdated: Jul 9, 2026 09:30 PM IST
Justice Sindhu had been serving as a judge of the Punjab and Haryana High Court since July 2017Punjab and Haryana High Court (File photo)
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The Punjab and Haryana High Court has dismissed a petition challenging Haryana’s recruitment process for 123 Assistant Professor (Chemistry) posts, while holding that the State is empowered to prescribe higher qualifications than the minimum standards laid down under the University Grants Commission (UGC) regulations, provided these do not dilute the norms. However, noticing an apparent conflict with an earlier coordinate Bench judgment, the court referred the legal issues involved to a larger Bench.

Dismissing a petition seeking quashing of the Haryana Public Service Commission’s (HPSC) advertisement issued in August 2024 and the subsequent selection process for 123 Assistant Professor (College Cadre) posts in Chemistry, a bench of Justice Harpreet Singh Brar observed that “it is the prerogative of the employer to recruit the best available talent and not merely those who satisfy the base minimum”.

The petitioner, Renu Kumari Rohal, had qualified the Screening Test but failed to clear the Subject Knowledge Test after scoring 52 marks against the qualifying benchmark of 52.5 marks.

Appearing for the petitioner, Advocate R N Lohan argued that appointments to the post of Assistant Professor were governed by the UGC Regulations, 2018, which had also been adopted by the Haryana government. It was submitted that while the UGC Regulations required a selection committee to undertake the recruitment process, the state government had modified the regulations by empowering the HPSC to frame the selection criteria, contrary to law. Relying on the Supreme Court’s judgment in Mandeep Singh, the petitioner contended that the UGC Regulations were binding on the State.

The counsel further argued that “the UGC Regulations do not envisage conducting of an examination for the post of Assistant Professor in the first place.”

It was submitted that “the knowledge of a candidate with respect to a particular subject has already been evaluated by the TGC by holding an all India level exam, thus, there is no need to conduct a Subject Knowledge Test.”

The counsel also contended that fixing a 35 per cent qualifying cut-off in the Subject Knowledge Test was arbitrary and had already been set aside by the high court in Asha Rani versus State of Haryana.

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Opposing the plea, Haryana’s counsel, Deputy Advocate General Harish Nain argued that the petitioner had not challenged the State government’s notification dated November 11, 2022, by which the UGC Regulations were adopted with modifications, and had approached the court only after failing to qualify the Subject Knowledge Test.

He submitted that “the petitioner has only laid challenge to the selection process because she was unsuccessful therein.”

Rejecting the petition, the bench held that an unsuccessful candidate who had participated in the selection process without objection could not subsequently challenge it merely because the outcome was unfavourable.

It added that “participation in the process without protest amounts to acquiescence” and that a candidate “is deemed to have waived the right to question the methodology or procedure adopted for selection.”

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The court also held that the petition was not maintainable as the petitioner had not challenged the November 11, 2022 government memo adopting the UGC Regulations with modifications.

On the central issue, the bench ruled that the UGC Regulations prescribe only the minimum standards and do not prevent a State from introducing additional measures to ensure merit.

“The UGC Regulations provide for a minimum benchmark and not a restrictive upper limit on institutional excellence,” the court observed.

The bench further held that “the impugned advertisement has not dispensed with the interview process… rather a test of qualifying nature followed by the Subject Knowledge Test has been added to promote the cause of meritocracy.”

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Holding that the State’s recruitment process strengthened rather than diluted the UGC framework, the court observed that it “only supplements the UGC Regulations, especially since it does not diminish the eligibility criteria laid down in the latter.”

Summarising its conclusions, the high court held that “conducting a screening test or Subject Knowledge Test does not amount to violation of the UGC Regulations” and that “the State government is empowered to prescribe higher, more rigorous qualifications than those provided in the UGC Regulations so long as the criteria provided in the latter is not diluted.”

While dismissing the petition, Justice Brar referred two questions to a larger Bench, including whether a State government can prescribe qualifications higher than those provided under the UGC Regulations, including Screening and Subject Knowledge Tests, and whether the State is legally bound to adopt the UGC Regulations in their entirety. The Registry was directed to place the matter before the Acting Chief Justice for constitution of an appropriate Bench.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Jagpreet Singh Sandhu
Jagpreet Singh Sandhu

Jagpreet Singh Sandhu is a Senior Correspondent at The Indian Express, based in Chandigarh. He is a veteran reporter with over a decade of experience, specializing in legal, crime, and environmental reporting across the tri-city area (Chandigarh, Mohali, and Panchkula). Professional Background Core Beat: He primarily covers the Punjab and Haryana High Court, District Courts, CBI Courts, and Consumer Commissions. His legal reporting is known for breaking down complex judgments and tracking long-standing criminal cases. Environmental Reporting: Jagpreet has become a key voice in reporting on the deteriorating air quality and weather patterns in the Punjab-Haryana region. Crime & Technology: He frequently reports on cybercrime, digital arrest scams, and the intersection of technology and law enforcement, such as the development of citizen-centric policing apps. Recent Notable Articles (Late 2025) His late 2025 coverage has focused on significant judicial verdicts, major financial scams, and public health concerns: 1. Legal & CBI Court Verdicts "12 years on, CBI court acquits Haryana judge, parents in wife’s death case" (Dec 17, 2025): Detailed coverage of the acquittal of a judicial officer in a high-profile dowry death case from 2013. "‘Wicked & evil mind’: Court gives man 30-year term for kidnapping, sexually assaulting 8-year-old" (Dec 16, 2025): A report on a stern judgment from a Chandigarh district court in a POCSO case. "Man acquitted in rape case after victim found ‘very happy’ in wedding reception" (Dec 9, 2025): Covering a unique legal observation regarding consensual relationships and age verification. 2. Investigative & Scams "CBI registers FIR in Rs 1.14-cr Patient Welfare Grant scam at PGIMER" (Dec 19, 2025): An exposé on how funds meant for poor patients were siphoned off through forged documents and a photocopy shop inside the PGIMER campus. "Month-long torture, Rs 85 lakh transfers: How ‘Innocence Certificate’ led to a ‘digital arrest’ of an elderly couple" (Dec 12, 2025): Detailing a sophisticated cyber fraud targeting senior citizens in Chandigarh. 3. Environment & Public Safety "Panchkula air turns ‘very poor’, fourth worst in country" (Dec 22, 2025): Reporting on the sudden spike in pollution levels in Panchkula compared to neighbouring cities. "Soon, you can snap that overspeeding car, and report to Chandigarh Police" (Dec 16, 2025): Breaking news on a new mobile application being developed to allow citizens to report traffic violations via geo-tagged photos. 4. Gangster Culture & Crime "City Beautiful in the crosshairs of gangsters" (Dec 14, 2025): A feature analysis of how Chandigarh has increasingly become a staging ground for extortion and rivalries between gangster modules. "Shooters wanted for Parry murder held by Delhi Police Special Cell" (Dec 18, 2025): Following the developments in a high-profile murder case in Chandigarh’s Sector 26. Signature Style Jagpreet is recognized for his tenacious follow-up on cold cases and his ability to report on courtroom drama with a focus on victim rights. His work often highlights administrative lapses, whether in the handling of patient welfare funds or the enforcement of environmental standards. ... Read More

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