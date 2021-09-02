HC judge recuses himself from hearing Punjab drugs case

A PUNJAB and Haryana High Court judge on Wednesday recused himself from hearing a drugs case concerning Punjab.

The suo motu matter came up for hearing before the special division bench of Justices Rajan Gupta and Ajay Tewari, over an application seeking that the HC ‘may open’ a report lying in a sealed cover.

As the matter came up for hearing, it was ordered that it “be listed before some other bench of which one of us (Ajay Tewari, J.) is not a member after soliciting orders from Hon’ble the Chief Justice.”

The application in the matter has been filed by advocate Navkiran Singh on behalf of Lawyers for Human Rights International, contending that the report contains the response of the State of Punjab on a report submitted by then STF Chief Harpreet Singh Sidhu, who was asked by the HC to go through the report submitted by ED assistant director Niranjan Singh.

Advocate Singh further contended that the matter relates to drug mafia operating in Punjab which has international links and needs to be dealt with on an urgent basis as it affected the lives of the Punjabi youth.

The sealed reports, which have been filed by Niranjan Singh, the then deputy director, Enforcement Directorate, and the Special Task Force, as well as the State of Punjab, need to be opened and considered by this court, Navkiran submitted. The application also referred to allegations against a Punjab MLA.