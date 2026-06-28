HC judge Justice Mahabir Singh Sindhu passes away at 59

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
Justice Mahabir Singh Sindhu, a sitting judge of the Punjab and Haryana High Court, passed away in the early hours of Sunday at Medanta Hospital, Gurugram. He was 59.
Justice Sindhu breathed his last at 2.50 am. He had been serving as a judge of the Punjab and Haryana High Court since July 2017 and was confirmed as a permanent judge in December 2018.
Born on April 4, 1967, in Masudpur village of Haryana’s Hisar district to a small agriculturist family, Justice Sindhu completed his schooling at the Government High School in his native village before obtaining his LLB from Panjab University, Chandigarh, in 1992.
A first-generation lawyer, he enrolled with the Bar Council of Punjab and Haryana and built his practice primarily at the Punjab and Haryana High Court. He handled civil, criminal, constitutional and service law matters and represented several government departments, municipal councils, boards and corporations during his career at the Bar.
He was appointed Additional Central Government Standing Counsel in 1999 and was named Additional Advocate General, Punjab, in September 2008. He was elevated as an additional judge of the Punjab and Haryana High Court on July 10, 2017, and was confirmed as a permanent judge on December 3, 2018.
During his nearly nine-year tenure on the bench, Justice Sindhu heard a wide range of civil and criminal matters and also discharged administrative responsibilities relating to the district judiciary. He continued hearing cases until recently.
His demise has been mourned by judges, lawyers and members of the legal fraternity across Punjab, Haryana and Chandigarh.
Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram