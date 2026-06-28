HC judge Justice Mahabir Singh Sindhu passes away at 59

Justice Sindhu had been serving as a judge of the Punjab and Haryana High Court since July 2017

Justice Mahabir Singh Sindhu, a sitting judge of the Punjab and Haryana High Court, passed away in the early hours of Sunday at Medanta Hospital, Gurugram. He was 59.

Justice Sindhu breathed his last at 2.50 am. He had been serving as a judge of the Punjab and Haryana High Court since July 2017 and was confirmed as a permanent judge in December 2018.

Born on April 4, 1967, in Masudpur village of Haryana’s Hisar district to a small agriculturist family, Justice Sindhu completed his schooling at the Government High School in his native village before obtaining his LLB from Panjab University, Chandigarh, in 1992.

A first-generation lawyer, he enrolled with the Bar Council of Punjab and Haryana and built his practice primarily at the Punjab and Haryana High Court. He handled civil, criminal, constitutional and service law matters and represented several government departments, municipal councils, boards and corporations during his career at the Bar.