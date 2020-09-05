HC judge hearing Punjab ex-DGP’s bail plea recuses

Former DGP Sumedh Saini

The first hearing of former Punjab Police DGP Sumedh Saini’s anticipatory bail plea in the kidnapping and murder case of Balwant Singh Multani could not be held at the Punjab and Haryana High Court Friday after Justice Suvir Sehgal recused himself from hearing the matter.

Saini had filed the plea on Wednesday. A Mohali trial court had earlier dismissed his plea for the same.

The case against ex-DGP pertains to the abduction of Balwant Singh Multani, a Mohali resident, in 1991, which is being probed by a Special Investigation Team (SIT) based on a fresh FIR registered in May this year at Mataur police station, Mohali.

Hearing the matter through video conferencing, the bench of Justice Sehgal on Friday ordered that it “be placed before some other bench after obtaining appropriate orders from the Chief Justice”.

In his anticipatory bail application, Saini submitted that Mohali Additional Sessions Judge Monika Goyal had initially granted him bail, but after the addition of murder offence under Section 302 of the IPC, the same was rejected.

Saini is unlikely to get respite for the next two days, with the High Court closed for the weekend.

Another petition of Saini’s — seeking transfer of the case against him to the CBI or any independent agency outside Punjab — in High Court, is scheduled for hearing on September 7.

