HC issues notice to school, Chandigarh admin over plea seeking no annual charges for next session

The Punjab and Haryana High Court issued notice to UT Administration and St Xavier’s Senior Secondary School over a petition filed by a city resident against charging admission fee and annual expenses for session 2021-22 from parents or students amid the pandemic.

The bench of Justice Sant Parkash, hearing the plea, issued the notice for July 7 and ordered the matter to be heard along another similar petitions.

Jatin Khungar, through counsel PPS Tung, contended that the respondent school is not considering the present Covid situation and the Fee Regularity Authority in Chandigarh and very cleverly merging the Annual Fee/Development Fund etc in the quarterly tuition fee and enhancing the quarterly fee over and above under the one head which is again the violation of education byelaws, since the school was very well aware that the UT is going to adopt the Punjab Regulation of Fee of unaided Educational Institutional Act, 2016.

The petitioner has thus sought directions to the respondent that only a marginal tuition fee be allowed to be charged by school for the session 2021-22 and other payments not to be insisted upon parents, adding that facilities not being provided by the school has also resulted in heavy reduction of expenses for the school.