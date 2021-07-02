HC issues notice to Punjab over former MLA Dhanda’s plea seeking security amid threats

Justice Lisa Gill after hearing the plea of Dhanda issued notice to the respondents.

The Punjab and Haryana High Court has issued notice to Punjab over a plea filed by former MLA Harish Rai Dhanda seeking security, alleging constant threats from “elements belonging to the party of MLA Simarjit Singh Bains”.

The petitioner, Dhanda, through his counsel, C M Munjal, contended that he was an advocate and member of the state Bar Council of Punjab and Haryana.

The petitioner further contended that a woman had filed a rape complaint against Bains. Advocate Munjal said Dhanda openly came in support of the alleged rape victim and demanded justice for her, and some persons at the instance of Bains, issued threats to Dhanda.

Justice Lisa Gill after hearing the plea of Dhanda issued notice to the respondents. The court adjourned the matter for July 19.