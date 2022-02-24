HC issues notice to Powermen Union: ‘they knew matter was sub-judice’

A day after the Punjab and Haryana High Court (HC) took suo-motu cognisance of the electricity crisis in Chandigarh, the Bench of Chief Justice Ravi Shanker Jha and Justice Arun Palli issued notice to the UT Powermen Union. The HC also appointed senior advocate Chetan Mittal and advocate Arjun Partap Atma Ram to assist the court as Amicus Curiae(s).

Meanwhile, on Wednesday, CB Ojha, Chief Engineer (Electricity), Chandigarh, filed an affidavit before the HC stating that the employees and the members of UT Powermen Union are accused of sabotaging the power transmission system and intentional disruption of electricity in the city.

The affidavit also mentions, “Faced with this situation, the Administration on February 22, 2022, was constrained to invoke the provisions of Section 3 of the East Punjab Essential Services (Maintenance) Act, 1947, prohibiting the ongoing strike in the employment of Engineering Department (Electricity Wing) Union Territory, Chandigarh for a period of six months.”

During the resumed hearing on Wednesday, the Bench was informed by UT Senior Standing counsel Anil Mehta that “with the assistance of the Military Engineering Services, supply was restored to 80% of the areas. Even for rest of the sectors, we are assured that the repair works are in progress and shall be executed at the earliest to resume the supply of electricity before 10pm on Wednrsday”.

The counsel added that an FIR has been registered and the process is on to procure CCTV footage to identify the actual culprits. Further, a decision has been taken to terminate the services of all those contractual employees, who have violated the orders passed by the administration.

While issuing notice to the UT Powermen Union, the Bench said, “We also consider it expedient to record that this court is in seisin of the issue regarding privatisation of the electricity wing of Chandigarh in separate proceedings. And on two different occasions in the past, the interim orders granted by this court were stayed by the Supreme Court and thereafter the matter is in the process of being heard. Further, the statements were made at the bar that the matter regarding assignment of contract or allotment of work to the private agency would not be undertaken immediately. Respondent No.3- UT Powermen Union was fully aware of the said proceedings as also what transpired before this court.”

While ordering the matter to be listed on February 24, 2022, the Bench directed the chief engineer to remain present in court on Thursday.