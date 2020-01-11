HC issues notice to Mohali authorities on plea seeking removal of paver blocks around trees

Paver blocks around trees in Mohali. Paver blocks around trees in Mohali.

The Punjab and Haryana High Court Friday issued notice to the Mohali Municipal Corporation, GMADA and District Administration Mohali on a petition seeking removal of all paver blocks or any other form of concrete from within a radius of two meters from trunks of trees, particularly in market places, green belts and parking areas.

The division bench of Chief Justice Ravi Shanker Jha and Justice Arun Palli issued the notice for May 4 to the authorities on a Public Interest Litigation filed by Save My Trees Foundation India through advocate Hari Chand Arora. The petition contends that the trees are decaying and greenery in the city is also being destroyed. The plea also seeks directions against laying of paver blocks or any other concrete in future around the trees.

The plea also quotes instructions issued to Chief Secretaries of all states and union territories advising that “only porous paver blocks should be constructed around the trees for facilitating recharging of rain water”.

In September 2019, the high court in a similar matter had restrained the Chandigarh Municipal Corporation from laying down pavers/cemented concrete in the green belt.

The court had said because of the laying down of pavers/cemented concrete on berms of the road, the trees are not in a position to grow. The Chandigarh civic body had also been directed to ensure that bricks or cemented concrete within the radius of two meters of the trees on the road berms are removed.

