HC: Inspect all child care institutions in region

IN THE WAKE of sexual abuse allegations within child welfare institutions, the Punjab and Haryana HC has directed the Commissions for Protection of Child Rights in Punjab, Haryana and Chandigarh to prepare a list of all registered and unregistered child care institutions in the region and inspect all such places.

The Commissions have been asked to prepare comprehensive status reports regarding the deficiencies in the functioning of such institutions and submit these reports to the principal secretaries of the two governments and UT Chandigarh Advisor within two months. “The state governments and UT Chandigarh shall be required to take immediate remedial measures for improvement and efficient functioning of the Child Care Institutions and will take strict action, if need be, against unregistered institutions or those found lacking in terms of statutory requirements,” reads the order passed by the bench headed by Justice Surya Kant.

The governments and UT Chandigarh have been asked to submit in court both the inspection as well as action taken reports on or before January 18, 2019. The direction was passed after advocate Anil Malhotra brought a recent SC order to the notice of the bench in which the apex court had directed the states and UTs to take steps to ensure improvement in conditions of child care institutions.

