HC: Increase patrolling on cycle lanes to enforce traffic rules

Observing that the cycle tracks in Chandigarh are being misused by motor vehicles and no action is being taken by the authorities, the Punjab and Haryana High Court on Tuesday said patrolling needs to be increased to enforce traffic rules.

While hearing a case, in which the High Court has taken a suo moto notice of the misuse of cycle lanes by motorcyclists, Justice Amol Rattan Singh said that “patrolling is zero” at present and it needs to be increased to enforce the traffic rules.

The union territory Counsel Sukant Gupta told the court that 3,000 fines have been imposed in the past six months in traffic violation cases and the administration is considering amendment in the law to introduce strict punishment to deter the traffic violators. However, the single bench said that no action is visible on the roads as even the four-wheelers are commonly using the cycle tracks.

The court particularly highlighted the problem in southern sectors and said that even cars are parked on the cycle tracks by the residents. Citing the example of road near GMCH-32, the court also observed that people are often seen coming on the wrong side of dual carriageways but there is no enforcement of rules by the Traffic officials.

Taking a note of misuse of the cycle lanes, the single bench in May had said, “Motor vehicles are very often seen plying on such lanes, and conversely, cycles are often seen plying on the main road despite a very good cycle lane being available. Therefore, installation of such ‘HD cameras’ shall be examined by the Home Secretary, UT Chandigarh, and the DGP, UT, Chandigarh, in such junctions and cycle lanes.”

