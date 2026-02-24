HC-imposed costs on defaulting parties propel PGI’s Poor Patient Welfare Fund by 179% in 2024–25

By: Express News Service
2 min readChandigarhFeb 24, 2026 09:18 PM IST
Setting an example of extending justice beyond the courtroom, costs and penalties imposed on defaulting parties by the Punjab and Haryana High Court are bringing renewed hope to some of the most vulnerable patients at PGIMER Chandigarh.

Over the past two years, contributions to the Poor Patient Welfare Fund (PPWF) through court-directed deposits have witnessed a remarkable 179 per cent increase, rising from Rs 89.50 lakh in 2023–2024 to Rs 2.49 crore in 2024–25. The current financial year has already recorded Rs 2.06 crore in just ten months (April 2025–January 2026), underscoring the sustained and transformative impact of judicial support.

Prof. Vivek Lal, Director, PGI, expressed deep appreciation for the judiciary’s humanitarian vision. “We are sincerely grateful to the Punjab and Haryana High Court for adopting a socially meaningful approach by directing costs imposed on defaulting parties towards life-saving support for the underprivileged. Each judicial order now translates into treatment, relief and renewed hope for a family in distress,” he stated.

Lal further shared that the support of the high court has not been limited to recent years alone. During the challenging period of the COVID-19 pandemic, judicial interventions and directives played a vital role in strengthening patient care systems and ensuring responsiveness during an unprecedented public health crisis.

“The significant surge in contributions has enhanced PGI’s capacity to respond swiftly to critical cases across specialities such as oncology, cardiology, neurosurgery, nephrology, and trauma care, areas where timely financial assistance often makes the difference between deterioration and recovery,” he added,

For many families arriving at PGI in moments of medical and financial distress, the PPWF serves as a crucial lifeline. It supports economically vulnerable patients not covered under government health schemes or insurance, enabling access to essential medicines, high-end diagnostics, surgical consumables, implants, and emergency interventions, ensuring that treatment is never withheld due to inability to pay. The fund is administered through a structured and transparent mechanism to ensure that assistance reaches genuinely deserving beneficiaries promptly and responsibly.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
