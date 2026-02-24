HC-imposed costs on defaulting parties propel PGI’s Poor Patient Welfare Fund by 179% in 2024–25

Setting an example of extending justice beyond the courtroom, costs and penalties imposed on defaulting parties by the Punjab and Haryana High Court are bringing renewed hope to some of the most vulnerable patients at PGIMER Chandigarh.

Over the past two years, contributions to the Poor Patient Welfare Fund (PPWF) through court-directed deposits have witnessed a remarkable 179 per cent increase, rising from Rs 89.50 lakh in 2023–2024 to Rs 2.49 crore in 2024–25. The current financial year has already recorded Rs 2.06 crore in just ten months (April 2025–January 2026), underscoring the sustained and transformative impact of judicial support.

Prof. Vivek Lal, Director, PGI, expressed deep appreciation for the judiciary’s humanitarian vision. “We are sincerely grateful to the Punjab and Haryana High Court for adopting a socially meaningful approach by directing costs imposed on defaulting parties towards life-saving support for the underprivileged. Each judicial order now translates into treatment, relief and renewed hope for a family in distress,” he stated.