scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, July 07, 2022

Punjab & Haryana HC: Highly improbable that Ram Rahim replaced with dummy

Justice Singh held that Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh Insan was convicted and sentenced to imprisonment in a rape case by a CBI court in August 2017.

Written by Jagpreet Singh Sandhu | Chandigarh |
July 7, 2022 8:36:43 am
Baba Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh InsanBaba Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh Insan (File)

The Punjab and Haryana High Court bench – which dismissed the petition alleging that “Dera chief has been replaced with some dummy person” – has said that “we are not living in a virtual world. We are living in the real world, which is reality… It is highly improbable that original Baba Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh Insan has been replaced with his replica/duplicate…”

The bench of Justice Karamjit Singh had dismissed the plea filed by Dera followers, including a person named Ashok Kumar, on Monday, the detailed judgment of which was released on Wednesday.

Justice Singh held that Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh Insan was convicted and sentenced to imprisonment in a rape case by a CBI court in August 2017. Subsequently, he was also convicted in a murder case in 2021. Baba Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh Insan has been serving the sentence.

However, he was released on parole in June 2022 and at present, he is out of jail. During the trial of the aforesaid cases, his identity was established and even when he was lodged in jail, his identity was verified by the jail authorities. He was released on parole for one month just 15-20 days ago and on expiry of the said period, he has to surrender before the jail authorities concerned to serve the remaining sentence.

Best of Express Premium
New car insurance plan: Premium based on usage, driving behaviourPremium
New car insurance plan: Premium based on usage, driving behaviour
UPSC Key-July 6, 2022: Why to read ‘Social Media Intermediaries’ or ‘Hybr...Premium
UPSC Key-July 6, 2022: Why to read ‘Social Media Intermediaries’ or ‘Hybr...
Sir Syed Ahmed Khan and Maulana Azad show how to deal with hurt religious...Premium
Sir Syed Ahmed Khan and Maulana Azad show how to deal with hurt religious...
Across democracies, supreme courts’ legitimacy, autonomy are under ...Premium
Across democracies, supreme courts’ legitimacy, autonomy are under ...
More Premium Stories >>

On the petitioners’ apprehension that Dera functionaries, including Priyanka Taneja alias Honeypreet and Dr Prithvi Raj Nain, had replaced the Dera chief with a dummy person, Justice Singh said, “Undoubtedly, we are not living in a virtual world. We are living in the real world, which is reality. The allegations raised by the petitioners in the present petition appear to be unnatural and irrational and even can be considered as a figment of someone’s imagination.”

Justice Singh added, “It is highly improbable that original Baba Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh Insan has been replaced with his replica/duplicate having similar physical appearance by respondents No. 4 and 5 (Priyanka Taneja alias Honeypreet and Dr Prithvi Raj Nain) or the state government, as alleged by the petitioners. The present petition is not based on any logic or scientific reasoning.”

Thus, holding that the petition appears to have been filed with a motive to gain publicity/sympathy of the general public, the HC dismissed the plea, adding that “no ground for interference is made out”.

The petition had sought directions to “verify the authenticity” of Dera chief (who is out on parole), as the petitioners alleged that the state government, in collusion with some Dera functionaries, had replaced him with a “dummy person”.

More from Chandigarh

The petitioners, through their counsel, had contended before the HC that they have noticed changes in physical features and personality of the Dera chief, and that changes have been noticed in the height, length of fingers and size of the feet of the Dera chief.

Express Explained Go beyond the news. Understand the headlines with our Explained stories

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jul 07: Latest News
Advertisement