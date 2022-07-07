Punjab & Haryana HC: Highly improbable that Ram Rahim replaced with dummy

The Punjab and Haryana High Court bench – which dismissed the petition alleging that “Dera chief has been replaced with some dummy person” – has said that “we are not living in a virtual world. We are living in the real world, which is reality… It is highly improbable that original Baba Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh Insan has been replaced with his replica/duplicate…”

The bench of Justice Karamjit Singh had dismissed the plea filed by Dera followers, including a person named Ashok Kumar, on Monday, the detailed judgment of which was released on Wednesday.

Justice Singh held that Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh Insan was convicted and sentenced to imprisonment in a rape case by a CBI court in August 2017. Subsequently, he was also convicted in a murder case in 2021. Baba Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh Insan has been serving the sentence.

However, he was released on parole in June 2022 and at present, he is out of jail. During the trial of the aforesaid cases, his identity was established and even when he was lodged in jail, his identity was verified by the jail authorities. He was released on parole for one month just 15-20 days ago and on expiry of the said period, he has to surrender before the jail authorities concerned to serve the remaining sentence.

On the petitioners’ apprehension that Dera functionaries, including Priyanka Taneja alias Honeypreet and Dr Prithvi Raj Nain, had replaced the Dera chief with a dummy person, Justice Singh said, “Undoubtedly, we are not living in a virtual world. We are living in the real world, which is reality. The allegations raised by the petitioners in the present petition appear to be unnatural and irrational and even can be considered as a figment of someone’s imagination.”

Justice Singh added, “It is highly improbable that original Baba Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh Insan has been replaced with his replica/duplicate having similar physical appearance by respondents No. 4 and 5 (Priyanka Taneja alias Honeypreet and Dr Prithvi Raj Nain) or the state government, as alleged by the petitioners. The present petition is not based on any logic or scientific reasoning.”

Thus, holding that the petition appears to have been filed with a motive to gain publicity/sympathy of the general public, the HC dismissed the plea, adding that “no ground for interference is made out”.

The petition had sought directions to “verify the authenticity” of Dera chief (who is out on parole), as the petitioners alleged that the state government, in collusion with some Dera functionaries, had replaced him with a “dummy person”.

The petitioners, through their counsel, had contended before the HC that they have noticed changes in physical features and personality of the Dera chief, and that changes have been noticed in the height, length of fingers and size of the feet of the Dera chief.

