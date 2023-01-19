HC grants interim relief to Mohali mayor Amarjit Sidhu, stays removal from councillor post

The Punjab and Haryana High Court on Thursday granted interim relief to Mohali Mayor Amarjit Singh Sidhu and stayed his removal from the post of councillor. Sidhu had moved the high court seeking to get a Punjab local bodies department order removing him from the post quashed.

A bench of Justice Vinod S Bhardwaj granted interim relief to Sidhu and fixed the matter for hearing on April 20, 2023. A detailed order is yet to be released by the high court.

“The high court has granted interim relief to Sidhu and stayed his removal,” Advocate Jatinder Singh Gill, Sidhu’s counsel, confirmed.

The younger brother of former health minister Balbir Singh Sidhu, Sidhu was elected mayor of the Mohali Municipal Corporation last year. The brothers, who were with the Congress, had joined the BJP in June last year.

On August 10, 2022, councillors had lodged a complaint with the principal secretary of the local bodies department alleging that Sidhu had favoured a housing society, Amritpreet Cooperative Society Limited, in awarding development works. The department issued a show-cause notice to the mayor in September. In his reply on October 14, the mayor described the complaint against him as “politically motivated” and sought a personal hearing. In December, the local bodies department cancelled Sidhu’s membership as a councillor saying he had violated Section 63 of the Punjab Municipal Corporation Act, 1976.

In his petition before the high court, however, Sidhu contended that he was removed from the post of councillor on the grounds of merely being a member of a society in an “illegal and arbitrary manner”. The removal was in complete violation of the principles of natural justice, he had alleged, pointing out that it was not even a ground under the Punjab Municipal Corporation Act, 1976.