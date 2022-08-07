HC grants bail to property dealer in cheating case

The Punjab and Haryana High Court has granted bail to a property dealer arrested in a cheating and forgery case involving a Chandigarh property worth over Rs 1 crore.

Accused Rahul Mehra is the petitioner in the case.

He had brokered a deal with Karanveer Singh Mann, Dinesh Dureja and Vineet Goyal.

The victims are the vendees of the sale contract which was executed by Karanveer

Singh Mann on the basis of a purportedly forged power

of attorney.

A sum of Rs 50 lakh in cash was handed over to the vendor, while a cheque for Rs 10 lakh was given by the

aggrieved vendee(s) to

the accused.

However, it was found that the vendor does not have any valid title to alienate the property to the victims (complainants). So the victims filed a complaint with police which registered an FIR.

The bench of Justice Sureshwar Thakur said the counsel for UT Chandigarh could not bring forth any material indicating that any fraction of the above said money

was delivered to the petitioner and granted bail to

the accused.