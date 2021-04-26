Punjab & Haryana HC grants bail to man arrested on charges of supplying sensitive information

The accused was arrested by police on June 29, 2019 and an FIR was lodged under Sections 3, 5, 9 of the Official Secrets Act, 1923 and Section 120-B IPC at PS City Faridkot. (File)

The Punjab and Haryana High Court granted bail to one Sukhwinder Singh alias Sukhi, who was arrested for allegedly supplying secret information about the Indian Army to Pakistani Citizens.

The accused was arrested by police on June 29, 2019 and an FIR was lodged under Sections 3, 5, 9 of the Official Secrets Act, 1923 and Section 120-B IPC at PS City Faridkot.

The petitioner through his counsel, Advocate Ramandeep Singh Gill contended that vide order dated September 10, 2020, passed by a Coordinate Bench of this court, the state counsel was directed to address in the reply, the issue as to what were the secret documents recovered from the petitioner’s possession.

But till date, no such details have been placed on record nor the sanction of the appropriate government under Section 13(3) of the Official Secrets Act, 1923 has been obtained/received. It was further argued that the petitioner is 60 per cent physically disabled from his right leg and that no other case is pending or registered against him.

The state counsel in his reply submitted that there were serious allegations against the petitioner that he was in touch with Pakistani citizens, namely, Ali Raza and Javed Malik and used to supply them secret information about the Indian Army. It further stated that sanction sought by the state government from the central government is still awaited.

The bench of Justice Harnaresh Singh Gill after hearing the contentions said, “The information as regards the alleged secret documents is not forthcoming and despite specific directions issued by the Coordinate Bench of this Court in this regard, no compliance was done. Thus, no useful purpose would be served by keeping the petitioner behind the bars.”