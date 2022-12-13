Trial will take time to conclude: HC grants bail to kin of gangster Sampat Nehra

The Punjab and Haryana High Court has granted bail to a relative of gangster Sampat Nehra, who is accused of receiving ransom money in his bank account from a Chandigarh resident.

The HC had been hearing a petition by Manjit Singh seeking bail in a case of extortion and under sections of Arms Act registered at Police Station 34, Chandigarh.

As per details of the case, a FIR had been lodged on the statement of one Angrej Singh, who alleged that in January this year, he had recieved a WhatsApp call from someone who claimed to be Goldy Brar and demanded Rs 1 crore. A few days later he again received a call in which the caller threatened Angrej with dire consequences if he did not cough up the ransom money. On being threatened, Angrej offered to pay a ransom of Rs 5 lakh, but was instead asked to pay Rs 25 lakh by the gangster.

In February, Angrej again received a call from Goldy Brar in which he was told that someone would come and pick up the money. Later, the petitioner, Manjit Singh alias Sonu, had called Angrej and asked him to meet him at Panchkula with the money.

When Angrej went to meet Manjit at Sector-20, Panchkula, the accused told him that gangster Sampat Nehra was his brother-in-law and that he (Angrej) had committed to make a payment of Rs 25 lakh and couldn’t backtrack. A few days later, Manjit made Angrej talk to Sampat on a video call, during which he was threatened and asked to pay Rs 25 lakh.

After Angrej pleaded helplessness in paying that big an amount, Nehra allegedly asked him to pay whatever he could. Angrej then proceeded to transfer a sum of Rs 3 lakh in the account number provided by the accused Manjit , while paying another Rs 4 lakh in cash.

The advocate representing Manjit in the case had sought bail in the case by stating that he had never made any demand for money from the complainant was instead trying to help Angrej SIngh out against the demands being made by Sampat Nehra and Goldy Brar.

Advertisement

The petitioner and the complainant, the counsel further said, had their offices in Sector 20, Panchkula and it is only out of professional rivalry that Angrej had falsely implicated majit in this case. It was also claimed that there was no prior crime record and merely because Manjit had some association with Sampat Nehra would not imply his complicity in the illegalactivities of the others.

The counsel for Chandigarh, meanwhile, seeking dismissal of the bail pleastated that Angrej had paid money to Manjit, at the instance of Sampat Nehra, who is a dreaded gangster. Sampat Nehra, it was further argued, was the brother-in-law of the petitioner and a sum of money had also been transferred in the account of Manjit.

The Bench of Justice Jasjit Singh Bedi after hearing the matter said that undoubtedly, the allegations against Manjit were extremely grave. However, the veracity of the allegations would be a matter of adjudication during the course of trial.

Advertisement

The court also held that at this stage, the petitioner had been in custody since February 8 this year and none of the 22 prosecution witnesses had been examined so far. Therefore, the trial of the present case is not likely to be concluded in the near future. Thereby, the court allowed Manjit’s bail plea on condition that he appear before the police station concerned on the first Monday of every month till the conclusion of the trial and inform in writing each time that he is not involved in any other crime other than the cases mentioned.