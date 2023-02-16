scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Feb 15, 2023
Advertisement

HC grants bail to 65-year-old man arrested for calling Lord Valmiki a ‘dacoit’

The state counsel in reply submitted that she does not dispute the factual position, but contended that the serious nature of the allegations did not entitle the petitioner to the grant of regular bail.

The high court thus allowed the bail plea of the accused-petitioner. (Express Photo)
Listen to this article
HC grants bail to 65-year-old man arrested for calling Lord Valmiki a ‘dacoit’
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

The Punjab and Haryana High Court has granted bail to a 65-year-old man arrested for allegedly calling Lord Valmiki “a dacoit and a thief”.

The petitioner in this case is Krishan Dev Dubey, who was arrested after a case was registered under Section

295-A (Deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage reli­gious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or reli­gious beliefs) of Indian Penal Code at Police Station Cantt. Jalandhar, District Police Commissionerate, Jalandhar.

As per the case, Dubey was booked on a complaint filed by a person belonging to the Valmiki community. The complainant stated that Dubey was talking in a loud voice to his security guard telling him that Lord Valmiki was a dacoit and a thief. The complainant was a witness to the whole incident as he was standing nearby. Describing Lord Valmiki as a dacoit and a thief had hurt his sentiments, the complainant stated.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key- February 15, 2023: Know about Geo-heritage Sites and Geo-relics...
UPSC Key- February 15, 2023: Know about Geo-heritage Sites and Geo-relics...
Modi gallery to showcase PM’s past that shaped his vision
Modi gallery to showcase PM’s past that shaped his vision
Delhi Confidential: Congress shares old video of Modi praising BBC, asks ...
Delhi Confidential: Congress shares old video of Modi praising BBC, asks ...
Why would he kill himself? He was thrilled to be a father: Wife of tribal...
Why would he kill himself? He was thrilled to be a father: Wife of tribal...

The petitioner, through counsel Padamkant Dwivedi, contended that he (Dubey) has been falsely implicated in the present case. In fact, reading the FIR, no offence under Section 295-A of IPC was made out. As the petitioner was 65 and has been in custody since January 23, 2022, he is entitled to the grant of regular bail.

The state counsel in reply submitted that she does not dispute the factual position, but contended that the serious nature of the allegations did not entitle the petitioner to the grant of regular bail.

A bench of Justice Jasjit Singh Bedi after hearing the matter said, “The veracity of the allegations levelled against the petitioner shall be established during the course of the trial. Admittedly, the petitioner is 65 years of age, he is a first-time offender and has been in custody since 23.01.2022. Therefore, further incarceration of the petitioner is not required.”

More from Chandigarh
Advertisement

The high court thus allowed the bail plea of the accused-petitioner.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 16-02-2023 at 01:20 IST
Next Story

Resolve land compensation issues: Sukhu to officers

Your Must Read for today | India’s big millets push, and why it makes sense to have these grains
READ HERE
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Feb 15: Latest News
Advertisement
close