HC grants bail to 65-year-old man arrested for calling Lord Valmiki a ‘dacoit’

The Punjab and Haryana High Court has granted bail to a 65-year-old man arrested for allegedly calling Lord Valmiki “a dacoit and a thief”.

The petitioner in this case is Krishan Dev Dubey, who was arrested after a case was registered under Section

295-A (Deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage reli­gious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or reli­gious beliefs) of Indian Penal Code at Police Station Cantt. Jalandhar, District Police Commissionerate, Jalandhar.

As per the case, Dubey was booked on a complaint filed by a person belonging to the Valmiki community. The complainant stated that Dubey was talking in a loud voice to his security guard telling him that Lord Valmiki was a dacoit and a thief. The complainant was a witness to the whole incident as he was standing nearby. Describing Lord Valmiki as a dacoit and a thief had hurt his sentiments, the complainant stated.

The petitioner, through counsel Padamkant Dwivedi, contended that he (Dubey) has been falsely implicated in the present case. In fact, reading the FIR, no offence under Section 295-A of IPC was made out. As the petitioner was 65 and has been in custody since January 23, 2022, he is entitled to the grant of regular bail.

The state counsel in reply submitted that she does not dispute the factual position, but contended that the serious nature of the allegations did not entitle the petitioner to the grant of regular bail.

A bench of Justice Jasjit Singh Bedi after hearing the matter said, “The veracity of the allegations levelled against the petitioner shall be established during the course of the trial. Admittedly, the petitioner is 65 years of age, he is a first-time offender and has been in custody since 23.01.2022. Therefore, further incarceration of the petitioner is not required.”

The high court thus allowed the bail plea of the accused-petitioner.