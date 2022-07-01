HC grants bail to ex-Punjab CM Charanjit Channi’s nephew in ED case

The Punjab and Haryana High Court on Friday granted bail to former Punjab chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi’s nephew Bhupinder Singh alias Honey, who was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in a case linked to alleged illegal sand mining.

Justice Arvind Singh Sangwan, who granted the bail, is yet to release the court’s order.

Honey’s bail petition argued that the case was politically motivated and that the state police had already investigated the allegations against him and submitted a final report. The first information report registered in the case by the central agency amounted to an abuse of process of law, it further said.

Honey was arrested by the ED in February as part of a money-laundering investigation. The agency filed a chargesheet against Honey and his alleged accomplice, Kudaratdeep Singh, under Sections 3 (money laundering), 4 (punishment for money laundering), 44 (offence triable by special courts), and 45 (offences to be cognisable and non-bailable) of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act on March 31.