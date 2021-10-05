HC grants anticipatory bail to family, but directs them not to feed stray dogs in residential locality

THE PUNJAB and Haryana High Court, while granting anticipatory bail to three members of a family who had been booked following a dispute over street dogs, has directed that “they shall not feed said stray dogs in the residential locality, as the same would encourage the dogs to roam around in the residential area”.

The petitioners, Mandeep Singh, his wife Balbir Kaur, and their daughter Lovepreet Kaur, were booked for under relevant IPC sections for hurting religious, wrongful restraint and criminal intimidation Satnampura police station, Phagwara, Kapurthala district, on the complaint of one Balvir Kaur, who alleged that Mandeep Singh has kept 8-9 stray dogs who often mess up the street and that the complainant and other inhabitants of the village had filed complaints against the family, but to no avail.

Kaur also alleged that the dogs had also destroyed her garlic plants, and on November 24, 2019, Balbir Kaur and Loveleen Kaur came outside the complainant’s house, assaulted her and hurt her religious sentiments.

‘ALLEGATIONS COOKED UP’

The counsel for the petitioners submitted that the matter arises out of an issue in the locality pertaining to stray dogs, and while the petitioners had a soft corner for the animals, the complainant was all out against them. It was further submitted that in any case, even as per the allegations, it is a case of causing simple injury and that the allegations pertaining to pulling hair or hurting religious sentiments were “cooked up”. The counsel also submitted that the petitioners themselves want the dogs to be kept at some safe place, away from the residential area, and have no objection to the same, and their only interest is that the stray dogs should not die of hunger or be ill-treated in any manner.

The state counsel in reply submitted that petitioners have since joined the investigation and are not required for any custodial interrogation. The bench of Justice Gurvinder Singh Gill directed that: “The petitioners shall remain in touch with authorities concerned…for purpose of shifting the stray dogs to some nominated place so they do not pose any threat to the safety or property of the inhabitants of the locality.”

“The petitioners are further directed that they shall not feed the said stray dogs in the residential locality, as the same would encourage them to roam around in the residential area. However, till any adequate arrangement is made by the municipal authorities for shifting the animals to some dog home and/or any other arrangement is made, the petitioners may feed the dogs at a safe place, which is far from the residential locality,” added Justice Gill.