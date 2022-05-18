scorecardresearch
Wednesday, May 18, 2022
HC gives nod to Haryana to hold civic body polls

A detailed order was yet to be released by the HC.

By: Express News Service | Chandigarh |
May 18, 2022 8:01:15 am
The matter came up for hearing before the Bench of Chief Justice Ravi Shanker Jha and Justice Arun Palli. (File photo)

The Punjab and Haryana High Court on Tuesday gave its nod to Haryana to hold the elections to the municipal bodies.

The matter came up for hearing before the Bench of Chief Justice Ravi Shanker Jha and Justice Arun Palli, wherein the Bench made it clear that the elections would be held in term of an order passed by the Supreme Court in the case of “Suresh Mahajan versus State of Madhya Pradesh”.

Advocate Dalal further submitted that the State’s attempt to provide proportionate reservation to the Backward Class was also contrary to the constitutional mandate, which was not permissible, and the reservation is disproportionate.

