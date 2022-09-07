HC: Engagement does not give prospective groom right to sexually exploit fiancée

A man and a woman being engaged for marriage and meeting each other does not give the prospective bridegroom the right or liberty to sexually exploit his fiancée without her consent, the Punjab and Haryana High Court has held.

A bench of Justice Vivek Puri made the observation while dismissing the anticipatory bail plea of a Haryana man accused of rape by his former fiancée.

“The petitioner cannot get any leverage to physically exploit the fiancée against the consent during the period intervening the engagement and the marriage,” Justice Puri said in the judgment delivered Monday.

The bench recorded said that there was no material evidence to indicate that “as on June 18, 2022”, the woman had consented to any such relationship. “The WhatsApp chat at a subsequent stage may have been exchanged on the score that the matrimonial alliance was existing at that point of time. However, it does not indicate that the act was committed by the petitioner with the consent of the woman. It is not borne out that at any point of time, the woman has voluntarily consented for the sexual intercourse and it is a case of a consensual relationship,” read the order.

As per an FIR lodged by the woman, she had got engaged to the petitioner in January 2022. The marriage was scheduled for December 6, 2022. In February, the man met the woman and asked her to form a physical relationship, but she refused to do so.

The survivor had claimed that after the couple’s Roka ceremony in January 2022 they began meeting often, and the prospective groom was insistent on having a physical relationship with the survivor, however she refused each time.

In June, he took the woman to a hotel in Karnal on the pretext of getting some rest where despite her denial, he entered into a physical relationship with her and also made recorded some videos, as per the complaint.

The next month, his mother informed a relative of the woman that he does not want to solemnize marriage. Based on the woman’s complaint, an FIR for rape under section 376 (rape) was registered against the man in July in Karnal.

The counsel for the petitioner, seeking anticipatory bail, contended that the marriage was called off by the man after he came to know of woman was in love affair love with other male friends. It was also argued that the physical relationship between the two was consensual, and there was no rape. The counsel contended that subsequently, the two exchanged messages on WhatsApp, indicating that it was a consensual relationship.

The state, meanwhile, opposed the bail plea stating that serious allegations of commission of rape have been levelled against the petitioner.

After hearing the arguments, the bench noted noted that at no point was it borne out that the survivor voluntarily consented to sexual intercourse, or that it was a case of consensual relationship.

Denying bail to the petitioner, the bench said that that there is lack of material to indicate that there was genuine intention on the part of the petitioner to solemnize the marriage. “In the peculiar circumstances of the case, it is not made out that it was a case of consensual relationship,” the court concluded.