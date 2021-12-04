HC disposes of Sidhu’s plea against I-T dept order

The Punjab and Haryana High Court Friday disposed of a plea by Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu seeking to quash an order of Joint Commissioner, Income Tax, Amritsar, wherein revision filed by the Congress leader, concerning the assessment of his income, was dismissed.

The High Court bench has remanded the matter back to Principal Commissioner, Income Tax, to decide the matter afresh on merit.

A detailed order, meanwhile, is yet to be released by the HC.

The petitioner, Sidhu, through his counsel, advocate Chetan Bansal, had contended before HC that he filed his income tax return for the assessment year 2016-17 on October 19, 2016, declaring total income of Rs 9,66,28,470.

However, assessment under Section 143 (3) of Income Tax Act was completed by the assessment officer on December 21, 2018 at the assessed income of Rs 13,19,66,530 after making addition of Rs 3,53,38,067 and the said order was served upon him on March 31, 2019.

“Against the erroneous assessment, the petitioner expressly waived his right to file appeal before Commissioner Income Tax (appeal) and filed a revision petition under Section 264 of the Act taking various grounds as stated in the grounds of petition before Joint Commissioner, Income Tax, Amritsar (respondent number 3). During the course of revision, rather than divulging in the merits of the revision with regard to erroneous disallowance the entire focus of respondent number 3 was to seek explanation on the reasons and circumstances behind preference for revision under Section 264 of the Act in place of appeal before the Commissioner Income Tax (appeal),” contended Sidhu’s counsel in the petition.

Sidhu’s counsel had submitted that his revision petition was dismissed on “totally flimsy and untenable grounds”.