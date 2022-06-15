HC disposes 4 petitions by gangsters apprehending threat to their lives

After the killing of singer Sidhu Moosewala at Mansa district in Punjab, either fearing of an attack due to a gang war or a fake encounter by Police, the Punjab and Haryana High Court received has disposed of three petitions filed by the gangsters or their kin, apprehending threat to their life.

The first one to approach the High Court was Lawrence Bishnoi, who claimed apprehensions of a fake encounter if he is to be handed over to the Punjab Police for interrogation in the Sidhu Moosewala murder case.

Bishnoi who is thus lodged in Tihar Jail at present, sought to restrain the judicial magistrate of Mansa, Punjab, from issuing warrants for producing him and handing over his custody to the Punjab Police special investigation team (SIT). He also sought to be interrogated through a video-conferencing facility.

The HC however declined the plea stating it to be “completely premature”, as he cannot nurse any apprehension that during his transit from the Tihar jail in Delhi to the Magistrate Court at Punjab, he is likely to be eliminated in a fake encounter by Punjab Police.

Following Bishnoi, the mother of gangster, Jaggu Bhagwanipuria approached the HC. Harjit Kaur, mother of Bhagwanpuria, had sought a bullet proof jacket to her son both inside and outside the jail, as and when he is to be produced in Courts or is taken out on production warrants as there is grave threat to his life at the hands of his enemies/gangsters. The HC dismissed her plea stating that since the petitioner’s son is lodged at Tihar Jail at Delhi, which is thus beyond this Court’s jurisdiction. Similarly, another gangster, Amit Kumar who is lodged at Bathinda Jail had moved to HC along with Bhagwanpuria’s mother’s plea.

Kumar had sought a bullet proof jacket in and outside the jail premises as he apprehends threat to his life at the hands of some of his rivals/gangsters. The HC hearing Kumar’s plea said that “the petitioner has failed to bring to the notice of this Court any convincing material other than the above social media report, from which it could be inferred that the life of the petitioner was under any serious threat, which would warrant the issuance of directions, as prayed for.”

The HC while disposing of the plea of Amit Kumar had said that in case, any cogent material to support the apprehension of the petitioner qua danger to his life comes to the fore, he would be at liberty to approach the authorities concerned by way of an appropriate application/representation in the said regard.

Meanwhile, the HC had also disposed of a petition in a similar matter on June 1, wherein Gurinder Singh alias Gora, arrested in a case of attempt to murder and arms act, sought quashing of an order of a Faridkot Court, whereby he and some other accused be immediately transferred to Faridkot Jail. Gora had submitted before HC that, there are several convicts in Faridkot Jail, who belong to other Gangs and if he is shifted to Faridkot Jail, his life would be in danger, being relative of Satvinderjit Singh alias Goldy Brar (gangster). Gora however had moved to HC before Sidhu’s assasination.