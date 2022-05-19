HC dismisses RPG attacker’s plea to extend parole on health ground

A division bench of Punjab and Haryana High Court judges Augustine George Masih and Sandeep Moudgill on Tuesday dismissed the petition of Charat Singh, who is one of the accused for carrying out the RPG attack on Punjab police’ Intelligence Headquarters in Mohali on May 9, for extension of his parole.

Charat who is alleged to have recced the Intelligence headquarters earlier in the day on May 9 and later accompanied the unknown attackers had filed a petition before the HC seeking extension of parole on medical grounds stating that he had loss of vision in one eye. Charat was supposed to return to jail on May 10 after completion of parole in a case registered against him. He and his associates were convicted for the murder of a shopkeeper Shashi Kapoor in March 2015 and he is serving life sentence in that case.

Charat, a resident of Mehdipur village in Tarn Taran, had approached court seeking extension in parole while stating that “there is loss of vision” in his left eye, following which he approached PGI’s Ophthalmology department and was given May 18 as the date to undergo a surgery. On May 10, a Division bench of Justices Augustine George Masih and Justice Jasjit Singh Bedi of the HC had extended Charat’s parole till May 13 and subsequently fixed May 17 as the next date of hearing.

As per Punjab Director General of Police V K Bhawra, “Charat Singh and two others who had come from outside had executed the attack and Charat provided hideouts to two attackers before handing them over to another accused Nishan Singh who had arranged their stay at the residence of Kanwarjit Bath and Baljit Kaur in Amritsar from April 27 to May 7.” Charat and Jagdeep Singh Kang, a Mohali resident, visited the area during the day time on May 9, as per the DGP.

The HC bench observed, “In the light of the above, we do not find any ground to accept the present writ petition. The interim order which has been passed by this court shall also ceased to operate forthwith. The writ petition stands dismissed.”