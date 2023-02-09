HC dismisses plea, says several NRIs have ardent desire to return to their motherland

Dismissing the plea of a tenant who challenged the order of Rent Controller wherein he was asked to vacate a shop owned by NRI landlady, the Punjab and Haryana High Court has said that, “several persons belonging to India, who had migrated to foreign countries in their young or middle age have an ardent desire to return to their motherland and spend there remaining life there.

Therefore, no fault can be found with such desire of petitioner/landlady to return to India at this ripe age and spend her remaining time there by constructing a house in the property belonging to her.”

The Bench of Justice HS Madaan, made the observations over the plea of Inam Ali. As per the case, Harbhajan Kaur, an NRI, residing in USA had filed a petition under Section 13-B of the East Punjab Urban Rent Restriction Act, 1949, against tenant Inam Ali, at the Court of Rent Controller, Jalandhar, seeking ejectment of the latter from a shop at Jalandhar.

The landlady stated that she being an old aged lady and a senior citizen suffering from various diseases, now intends to settle down in India permanently in the evening of her life and has decided to raise construction for her residential purpose in the property by demolishing the demised shop.

Accordingly, she asked Ali to vacate the demised shop for the reason that she requires it for her own bona fide use and occupation but Ali refused to do so, as such, the petitioner had to approach the Rent Controller, Jalandhar seeking ejectment of the respondent/tenant.

The Rent Controller decided the matter in favour of landlady, Kaur, and directed the tenant to be ejected from the demised shop directing him to hand over the vacant possession thereof to the landlady. Ali, however filed a revision petition at HC in 2016, against the order Rent Controller.

Ali through counsel contended before HC that the Rent Controller has not appreciated the fact that the landlady is an old woman and her alleged desire to return to India is totally misconceived; furthermore she has got a huge vacant plots in the name of her husband adjoining to the shop, which is sufficient to construct house over there. Furthermore, she has got a big house in the village near Banga.

Justice Madaan after hearing the matter said that, “…several persons belonging to India, who had migrated to foreign countries in their young or middle age have an ardent desire to return to their motherland and spend there remaining life there. Therefore, no fault can be found with such desire of petitioner/landlady to return to India at this ripe age and spend her remaining time there by constructing a house in the property belonging to her…”

“Furthermore, it is for the petitioner/landlady to see her requirement and to decide where she wants to construct a house for her residence and respondent/tenant is nobody to advise her in that regard. The contention that the husband of the petitioner owes adjoining plots where a house can be constructed and petitioner has got a big house in village near Banga lack merit”, added the HC.

Regarding another contention by Ali that the Rent Controller has not considered that shop in question is a commercial property and a residential house cannot be constructed in a commercial property without getting change of land user allowed from concerned authorities, the HC said that “This objection is also without merit. No such objection is shown to have been raised before the Rent Controller and no evidence led in that regard. Therefore, the argument cannot be accepted.”