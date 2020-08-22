HC dismisses petition to postpone PTI recruitment exam in Haryana

The petitioners contended that some of them are suffering from chronic diseases while three of them are Covid-19 positive and in view of the lockdown imposed by the state of Haryana, they would not be in a position to appear in the examination scheduled to be held on August 23. (Representational)

The Punjab and Haryana High Court on Friday dismissed the petition seeking postponement of the recruitment examination for the posts of PTI (physical training instructor) in Haryana on August 23.

The petitioners, Rekha Rani and others who are to take the examination, challenged the order dated July 30, 2020, whereby the state is conducting the examination through Haryana Staff Section Commission.

The petitioners contended that some of them are suffering from chronic diseases while three of them are Covid-19 positive and in view of the lockdown imposed by the state of Haryana, they would not be in a position to appear in the examination scheduled to be held on August 23.

The Haryana government filed an affidavit by secretary, Haryana Staff Section Commission, submitting that Supreme Court had directed the commission to complete the entire process of examination within 5 months from the date the commission starts working after the present lockdown is over.

