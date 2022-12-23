scorecardresearch
Friday, Dec 23, 2022

HC dismisses former MLA’s plea to ‘delete remarks’ made against him

The Punjab and Haryana High Court has dismissed a plea of Amarpal Singh, former Punjab MLA

The Punjab and Haryana HC dismissed the plea of Amarpal Singh (File)
The Punjab and Haryana High Court has dismissed a plea of Amarpal Singh, former Punjab MLA, seeking to expunge or delete certain remarks and observations made against him in an order passed by the high court relating to the regular bail plea of SAD leader Bikram Singh Majithia.

As per the applicant, a portion of the judgment he wanted to get deleted from the bail order of Majithia is, “There is an allegation made against the petitioner by Amarpal Singh alias Bonny Ajnala that there is a threat to his life from petitioner and his associates. But the same appears to be hyped up by the said person so that the police security, which was withdrawn from him after the change in the government in February/March 2022, gets restored. It has admittedly been restored in July 2022 after he filed CRWP 4029/2022.”

According to the applicant, these observations are inimical to him and they were not necessary for a just decision of the case and no opportunity was afforded to him before making such remarks. The applicant also contended that this court had ignored facts and evidence collected during investigation of the alleged Rs 6,000 crore international drug case and these observations would affect the investigation and trial of the case in favour of the accused Bikram Singh Majithia, who has a high profile, and who was making a mockery of the system for the last about 10 years.

The division bench of Justice M S Ramachandra Rao and Justice Sureshwar Thakur, after hearing the plea, said, “We may point out that in the said order itself this court had observed that observations made by it are tentative and made only for deciding bail application and shall not be construed as an expression of a ‘final opinion’ on the issue as only after trial, such a finding can be recorded. It was also observed that nothing stated in the said order shall be construed as a final expression of opinion on the merits of the case and the trial court should proceed independently of the observations made in the said order which are made only for the purpose of adjudicating the said bail application.”

Dismissing Amarpal’s plea, the high court said, “It cannot be said that these observations are irrelevant or alien to the subject matter of the bail application being decided by this court in CRM-M-21391-2022 (Bikram Singh Majithia Bail order). Those remarks, in our opinion, were an integral part of the reasoning of the high court, and cannot be said to be irrelevant or foreign to the matter in issue… We do not find the said remarks to be adverse or such as are likely to cause harm to the applicant herein.”

First published on: 23-12-2022 at 08:09:21 am
